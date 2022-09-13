The Flood Falls Trail wildfire is now estimated to be 545 hectares according to BC Wildfire Service (

The Flood Falls Trail wildfire is now estimated to be 545 hectares according to BC Wildfire Service (

Another helicopter added as wildfire in Hope grows to 545 hectares

8 helicopters now fighting the wildfire at Flood Falls Trail

The Flood Falls Trail wildfire is now estimated to be 545 hectares according to BC Wildfire Service this morning (Sept. 13).

Eight helicopters and 64 firefighters are currently fighting the blaze which started Thursday (Sept. 8), with a focus on the north, west, and east flanks of the fire.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for at least a dozen properties in Hunter Creek and Laidlaw areas. Evacuees are encouraged by the government of B.C. to register with Emergency Support Services at www.ess.gov.bc.ca. More information on the evacuation process can also be found here.

No further updates have been given by the District of Hope.

Highway 1, eastbound between Chillwack and Hope, is open and traffic is normal.

An air quality advisory is in effect for the area.

Updates to follow.

READ MORE: Hope mayor says plans are in place in case wildfire shifts toward homes

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfireBreaking NewsHope

Previous story
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral
Next story
Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack

Just Posted

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral

The investigation is ongoing. (News Bulletin file photo)
Golden’s Mt 7 mountain biking trails, paraglide launch open after RCMP incident

(Black Press File Photo)
It’s time to get cozy, fall weather has blown in to the Okanagan

Wildfire smoke hangs over Vernon and Coldstream, as seen from the Kal Lake Lookout Sunday, Sept.11. A smoky skies bulletin for the Okanagan has been issued. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Smoky skies bulletin issued for Okanagan