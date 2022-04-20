On May 9, 2022, a date will be set in BC Supreme Court in Kamloops after a bail application involving Derek Favell, 39, was adjourned April 20. It’s expected a date will be set then for the judge to provide a decision on the application. (Kamloops This Week file photo)

Another delay in court case for man charged in death of Shuswap woman

Next court date involving second-degree murder charges in death of Ashley Simpson in Kamloops in May

Another court date is scheduled regarding the man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Shuswap resident Ashley Simpson.

Derek Lee Matthew Favell, 39, the former boyfriend of Simpson, charged in death recently had his case moved from BC Provincial Court in Salmon Arm to BC Supreme Court in Kamloops. It is scheduled to return to Salmon Arm in June.

A bail application was set for Wednesday, April 20 in Kamloops. At the end of the day the court was adjourned and another date, May 9, was scheduled. It’s then a date would be set for when the judge is expected to provide a decision.

The bail hearing is subject to a publication ban.

Ashley Simpson was last seen on April 27, 2016 near Salmon Arm. She was 32. Her remains were found more than five years later on Nov. 26, 2021.

