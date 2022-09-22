Another crash exactly one week after a Penticton motorcyclist was killed at the intersection of Channel Parkway (Hwy 97) and Green Mountain Rd. (Lisa Hibner Facebook)

Another crash at dangerous Penticton intersection exactly 1 week after fatal

Channel Parkway and Green Mountain Rd. is Penticton’s most accident-prone intersection: ICBC

Exactly one week after a fatal crash took the life of a Penticton motorcyclist, another crash took place at the dangerous intersection of Channel Parkway and Green Mountain Road.

Sometime around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, three vehicles were involved in the crash and all needed a tow. This time, it didn’t appear there were any major injuries.

Penticton’s Channel Parkway (Highway 97) connecting Fairview Road and Green Mountain Road is the city’s most accident-prone intersection, according to ICBC.

The intersection saw a total of 125 crashes from 2017 to 2021.

In last Thursday’s fatal crash, a 64-year-old man from Penticton on a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a 40-year-old man in a Volkswagen car, said Sgt. Jason Bayda from the RCMP.

The 40-year-old Volkswagen driver, also from Penticton, was uninjured.

The intersection, which falls under the Ministry of Transportation, does not have any advanced green traffic lights for the left-hand turn lanes.

READ MORE: Penticton man killed in crash

