Alleged impaired driver arrested 2 days in a row in Abbotsford

Man faces charges that include assaulting police officer

Police in Abbotsford arrested the same man for more offences the day after he was allegedly caught driving impaired with two fake guns in his vehicle.

Const. Art Stele, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said officers first stopped the 46-year-old man at 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 6 when he was driving a stolen vehicle in the area of Robertson Avenue.

Stele said a search of the car turned up two imitation firearms. The driver was also impaired and was issued a three-day driving ban, he said.

ALSO SEE: Pair charged after police seize 16 guns, drugs and cash in Abbotsford, Burnaby and Chilliwack

Stele said the man was again seen driving on Aug. 7 at 7 a.m. and was stopped for breaching the prohibition issued to him the previous day.

While he was being arrested, the man allegedly assaulted an officer, Stele said. The driver was again impaired, he added.

Charges now pending against the man include assaulting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, driving while prohibited, and driving while impaired.


