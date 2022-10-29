Still image from a video of the assault posted to youtube (Misses K/youtube)

Allegations of assault at Steve-O show at Kelowna Community Theatre

Video footage from the event shows men and women involved in the ‘brawl’

There are reports of assaults stemming from a gathering at the Kelowna Community Theatre where comedian and ‘Jackass’ star Steve-O performed two shows on Friday night (Oct. 28).

The 48-year-old was stopping in Kelowna as part of his ‘The Bucket List’ tour, where he was joking with the audience, telling stories about his life and career, and talking about stunts they weren’t allowed to go through with when filming the ‘Jackass’ movies.

According to a witness that was at the show who asked to remain anonymous, a woman was seen provoking some people. The witness said that another person stepped in, and “after that was just a brawl.”

The fight took place roughly 20 minutes before the 10 p.m. show started, according to a Facebook comment. The 10 p.m. show was his second of the night.

Video footage taken by YouTuber ‘Misses K’ from the event shows both women and men involved in the altercation.

Capital News has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP and the theatre for more information.

READ MORE: 'Hi, I'm Steve-O, and welcome to Kelowna': Jackass star coming to town

assaultCity of KelownaRCMP

