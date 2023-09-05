Mayor Ireland and Deputy Fire Chief O’Rourke discussing getting evacuated residents home safely. (District of Lake Country)

Mayor Ireland and Deputy Fire Chief O’Rourke discussing getting evacuated residents home safely. (District of Lake Country)

All evacuation alerts lifted for District of Lake Country

A community appreciation party is being hosted Sept. 15

  • Sep. 5, 2023 11:45 a.m.
  • News

Good news for Lake Country – all wildfire evacuation alerts have been lifted.

In a message from Mayor Blair Ireland, he thanked BC Wildfire Services and the many firefighters that worked to put the Clarke Creek wildfire under control.

As the community gets back to normal, Ireland is encouraging everyone to shop local.

“Many of our local businesses gave up their time and even provided food to firefighters or those in need. Let’s make sure to support them as they get back to normal business. Over the weekend, I visited several of our Farm Gate locations. They are full of great produce, there is lots to choose from. Shop local, support the Farmer’s Market, the Farm Gate Trail and head out to your favorite Lake Country restaurant. They need us more than ever.”

Residents are being reminded that there are still dangers left behind from the wildfire. Stay out of closed parks and trails until crews can ensure the area is safe.

To thank residents and businesses for their continued support, the district is hosting a Community Appreciation Party on Sept. 15 at Swalwell Park. More details can be found on the district’s social media.

READ MORE: Lake Country athletes bring home hardware from international jiu-jitsu con

B.C. Wildfires 2023

