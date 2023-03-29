Alberta pair face serious charges for scary Penticton incident that led West Kelowna arrests

The man and woman are charged with break and enter, pointing a firearm and uttering threats

A man and woman are facing a slew of serious charges, including pointing a firearm in connection to the break-ins and vehicle thefts that started in a rural neighbourhood of Penticton and ended with arrests in West Kelowna on March 24.

Alberta residents Kyle Jordan, 31, and Amanda Ferguson, 34, have both been charged with break-and-enter with intent to commit an offence, pointing a firearm and uttering threats.

Both remain in jail until their next appearances in Kelowna court.

Ferguson is next in court March 31 and Jordan is being held until his next court appearance April 6.

RCMP said they aren’t releasing any further information at this time.

Police running through yards with guns drawn and two suspects trying to gain entry into homes made for some terrifying moments for residents in the Carmi area.

For Carmi resident Ellen Girouard, it was unnerving to see RCMP with high powered rifles running around her property but she’s grateful and thankful for their quick response.

“It was a very scary event. I must say that the RCMP response was incredible. My poor neighbour is still shaken up having them (the suspects) enter her house,” Girouard said. The pair tried Girouard’s basement door too, but luckily the citizens had warned her to lock every door. She’s also grateful to them.

The two allegedly stole the keys to a truck from another house and took off, making their way to West Kelowna.

With concern for public safety, officers used covert tactics to follow the suspects until they were able to safely stop the vehicle and arrest these two individuals without injury in the Glenrosa neighbourhood of West Kelowna later that morning.

