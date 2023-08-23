Air Quality Statement remains in effect as blue skies return to the Okanagan

Blue skies have returned to the Okanagan on Wednesday morning, Aug. 23, amid local wildfires. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

While Kelowna and other parts of the Okanagan wake up to blue skies for the first time in almost a week, a special air quality statement remains in effect from Environment Canada.

The statement remains in place because of smoke from various wildfires throughout the Okanagan.

Wednesday will be sunny and cloudy for the majority of the day with few showers in the morning and a 60 per cent chance of the showers in the afternoon. There is also a risk of thunderstorms. Winds are expected to be 20 km/h with gusts reaching 40 km/h.

Temperatures are expected to reach 19 C in Kelowna and Salmon Arm and 22 C in Penticton.

Clearing is expected late Wednesday night, according to Environment Canada.

