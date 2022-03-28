Air Quality advisory issued for Golden, East Columbia

There have been multiple dust advisories already this year

Environment Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Environment have issued a special air quality statement for East Columbia and Golden, as once again elevated pollution levels are being reported in the area.

Currently, according to IQAir.com, air pollution levels are listed as ‘moderate’, with a 63 on the air quality index. PM2.5 concentration, which refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with diameters of 2.5 micrometres (μm) or less, in Golden air is currently 3.6 times above the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

Air pollution in Golden has been described as ‘moderate’ for the last five days.

Golden currently sits in sixth for worst air quality in Canada.

There has been at least three alerts for air quality so far this year in the region, prompting the Golden and District Air Quality Committee to present in front of Town Council on Feb. 15 to call for a new bylaw to help with air quality.

“We in Golden are breathing air that is contaminated from a large number of sources – home heating, industry and transportation,” said Langley to start the presentation.

“With increasing regional wildfires the exposure to particulate pollution is increasing and becoming more dangerous.”

Exposure to fine particles can cause short-term health effects such as eye, nose, throat and lung irritation, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath.

It can also affect lung function and worsen medical conditions, according to the advisory that was issued.

Studies also suggest long- term exposure to fine particulate matter may be associated with increased rates of chronic bronchitis, reduced lung function, and increased mortality from lung cancer and heart disease.

The dust advisory was also issued in collaboration with Interior Health, due to the high concentration of coarse particulate matter that are expected to continue in the air until there is precipitation, or unless there is dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

This advisory is in effect until further notice.

