Additional crews on the way as wildfire outside Kamloops continues to burn

The blaze remains at 2,600 hectares and out of control

BC Wildfire crews are continuing to battle the Ross Moore Lake blaze south of Kamloops.

On Thursday, July 27, fire behaviour remained low on the east side of the wildfire but increased on the west side due to dense fuel in the area. Because of this, the blaze was highly visible from Highway 5 but showed no significant growth. The fire remains at 2,600 hectares and out of control.

Helicopters bucketed the west and south flanks on Thursday, helping reduce fire activity, making battling the fire safer and more effective for ground crews. They will continue to operate into the weekend.

Additionally, some crews battled hot spots in the northeast and southeast corners.

Heavy equipment is going to continue working on the west flank on Friday, July 28 to attempt to make a guard closer to the edge of the fire. Crews will also work on the north end to try and complete a box around the fire. The guard south of the fire is expected to be completed on Friday.

Danger tree assessment is also ongoing.

On Saturday, July 29, 40 more firefighters will be arriving to focus on mop-up and control on the east side of the blaze.

Structure protection crews are working on Edith Lake Road and Long Lake Road.

Evacuations remain in place and there is no threat to the City of Kamloops.

It is expected to reach 30 degrees in Kamloops on Friday with a mix of sun and cloud, 30 per cent chance of showers, and a risk of a thunderstorm. Because of the fire, there is a special air quality statement in effect.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is one of 389 active wildfires in B.C. and one of 22 wildfires of note.

