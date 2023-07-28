The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops remains at 2,600 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops remains at 2,600 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)

Additional crews on the way as wildfire outside Kamloops continues to burn

The blaze remains at 2,600 hectares and out of control

BC Wildfire crews are continuing to battle the Ross Moore Lake blaze south of Kamloops.

On Thursday, July 27, fire behaviour remained low on the east side of the wildfire but increased on the west side due to dense fuel in the area. Because of this, the blaze was highly visible from Highway 5 but showed no significant growth. The fire remains at 2,600 hectares and out of control.

Helicopters bucketed the west and south flanks on Thursday, helping reduce fire activity, making battling the fire safer and more effective for ground crews. They will continue to operate into the weekend.

Additionally, some crews battled hot spots in the northeast and southeast corners.

Heavy equipment is going to continue working on the west flank on Friday, July 28 to attempt to make a guard closer to the edge of the fire. Crews will also work on the north end to try and complete a box around the fire. The guard south of the fire is expected to be completed on Friday.

Danger tree assessment is also ongoing.

On Saturday, July 29, 40 more firefighters will be arriving to focus on mop-up and control on the east side of the blaze.

Structure protection crews are working on Edith Lake Road and Long Lake Road.

Evacuations remain in place and there is no threat to the City of Kamloops.

It is expected to reach 30 degrees in Kamloops on Friday with a mix of sun and cloud, 30 per cent chance of showers, and a risk of a thunderstorm. Because of the fire, there is a special air quality statement in effect.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is one of 389 active wildfires in B.C. and one of 22 wildfires of note.

READ MORE: Small fire south of UBCO in Kelowna quickly extinguished

READ MORE: Kelowna area ranked 2nd in Canada for total crime

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKamloopsOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Small fire south of UBCO in Kelowna quickly extinguished
Next story
RCMP rescue dog from fast-moving St. Mary’s River wildfire

Just Posted

An RCMP boat circles the wreckage of a commercial fishing boat in Okanagan Lake, where the captain has not resurfaced or been found since overturning Monday, July 24. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Boat captain remains missing in Okanagan Lake 4 days later

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops remains at 2,600 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)
Additional crews on the way as wildfire outside Kamloops continues to burn

Golden’s Dairy Queen on Highway 1 will donate all profits from Blizzard sales on August 10 to the BC Children’s Hospital. (Photo via Google Maps)
Golden Dairy Queen to raise money for BC Children’s Hospital

Photo provided by Windermere
Fire Smart tips to protect your home from fire damage