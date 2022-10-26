Dillon Angle has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19 after abandoning his vehicle in Vernon (RCMP)

Abandoned vehicle leads to search by Kelowna and Vernon RCMP

Dillon Angle was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19

Kelowna and Vernon RCMP are working together to find a missing man.

32-year-old Dillon Angle was reported missing on Wednesday, Oct. 19 after his vehicle was discovered abandoned in Vernon.

Angle has been known to live a high-risk lifestyle, which includes addiction issues, according to the RCMP.

His family is concerned for his safety, and not being in touch with them is unusual.

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Angle. If anyone has any surveillance or dashcam footage, or any other information, they are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 with file number 2022-65917 or call the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 with file number 2022-18893.

