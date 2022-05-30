911 service disrupted for Telus and Koodo customers

Telus and Koodo customers have been alerted to a 911 disruption Monday afternoon, May 30, 2022. (File photo)

Regional districts across British Columbia sent out alerts on the afternoon of Monday, May 30, saying that there is a disruption to 911 service for Telus and Koodo cell phone customers.

The alerts direct people to use alternate cell providers or a landline if they can’t get through to 911 on their cell phones.

A spokesperson for E-Comm 911, which runs 911 services, confirmed that they became aware of an issue at about 2:20 p.m. and issued an alert about a problem with the Telus network.

Some customers were connecting, but unable to be heard, others couldn’t hear operators and some were getting failed message notifications.

For those who were able to connect, E-Comm was able to get their contact information and call them back, the service said.

More as it becomes available.

