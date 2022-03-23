A participant at a rally for old-growth forest conservation outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 14.(Jake Romphf/News Staff)

A participant at a rally for old-growth forest conservation outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 14.(Jake Romphf/News Staff)

90 scientists ask feds to protect carbon-rich old forests in upcoming climate plan

Canada is home to about 16 per cent of the world’s remaining old-growth forests

Ninety scientists have written the federal government asking it to ensure old-growth forests are protected in its upcoming greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan.

The group includes some of the top climate and forest researchers in Canada and the U.S., including Suzanne Simard, who discovered how trees in a forest communicate with each other.

It points out Canada is home to about 16 per cent of the world’s remaining old-growth forests, which store up to 50 per cent more carbon than young forests.

But it says Canada is cutting those stands too quickly, releasing greenhouse gases and making forests less resilient to wildfires.

It also asks the government to do a better job accounting for greenhouse gases released by the forestry industry.

The letter comes days before the federal Liberals are expected to release their plan for how Canada will meet its pledge to be carbon neutral by 2050.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Province braces for shrinking forest industry, new lands ministry

Climate changeforestryScience

Previous story
B.C.’s capital considering voluntary Indigenous reconciliation tax for property owners
Next story
Mom struggles as arrest warrant issued for B.C. man in abduction of his daughter

Just Posted

Boo is awake and enjoying the spring weather. (Cat Cowan photo)
Boo, the Golden-area grizzly bear, wakes up to the smell of spring

Rebecca Gidney, executive director of Kootenai Community Centre Society, poses with Lisa and Karl Folvik, owners of Kootenay Euro Shop. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Gift of independence: Creston business donates vehicle to family in need

The Golden Hospital is brightening up it’s wall in order to make younger patients feel more welcome in what can often be an intimidating and sterile environment. From left to right, Lindsay Sutton (project manager), Jo Evison, Melissa Sharpe, Adam Watchorn (project lead). (Claire Palmer photo)
Hospital emergency becoming more kid friendly

Golden is taking on Revelstoke in CBC’s bracket for the best small town in BC. (File photo)
Golden up for CBC’s Best Small Town crown