911 service down across Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap, Kootenays, Squamish-Lillooet

E-Comm 9-1-1 says the cause is unknown at this time

  • May. 5, 2022 5:20 p.m.
  • News

911 calls are not going through in regions throughout mainland B.C. and the service centre is not sure why.

E-Comm 911 is warning residents in South, Central and North Okanagan, Thompson-Nicola, Columbia Shuswap, East and Central Kootenay, Kootenay Boundary, and Squamish-Lillooet that the service is facing disruptions, but the cause isn’t known at this time.

Residents facing an emergency are encouraged to call their local 10-digit non-emergency police number if immediate action is needed.

Residents with non-urgent matters are asked to avoid calling non-emergency in order to keep the lines free.

Technicians are working with Telus to determine the cause and restore service.

911 service is functioning normally for all other areas of the province.

