7 black bears killed in Golden in 2021

B.C. Conservation Officer Services put down seven black bears in Golden in 2021, according to recently published data from wildlife conservation group the Fur-Bearers.

From 2015 through 2021, BC COS eliminated 42 bears in the area, with seven in 2017, 12 in 2016, one in 2017, six in 2018, two in 2019 and seven in 2020.

The data was obtained through a freedom of information request.

The Fur-Bearers say that this information is crucial for citizens, local governments, and the province to take action and collaboratively work together to reduce the number of bear deaths in British Columbia.

“Black bears are killed by the hundreds by government agents in British Columbia, frequently for being near humans or accessing human foods that were left accessible,” said Aaron Hofman director of advocacy and policy at The Fur-Bearers.

“It is important that communities where these bears are killed with extreme frequency are identified and addressed so underlying, systemic causes for negative encounters can be ended,” said Hofman.

‘Destruction’ of wildlife often occurs when a bear’s behaviour becomes aggressive and causes more human-wildlife conflict. Often this is the result of human contact and acclimatization. Attractants are often the root cause of this, with garbage and trash often bringing bears into contact with humans.

Moving a bear is often not a feasible option, as the bear will have trouble establishing a den before winter, or could be predated upon by a bigger bear, or would simply return.

Prince George killed the most black bears in 2021, with 36. They also cracked the top spot over the last five years with 231.

Between 2015-2021, the BCCOS killed 3,779 black bears in the province. The full list is available at TheFurBearers.com.

Wildlife