FILE – Williams Lake resident were encouraged to paint on a purple rock in memory of a loved one lost to the toxic drug crisis. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

6 people died per day from unregulated drug supply so far this year: BC Coroners Service

‘Unregulated drug toxicity continues to be the leading cause of unnatural death in British Columbia’

Nearly 13 people died every two days from B.C.’s toxic drug supply in February and March, the BC Coroners Service announced Tuesday (April 18).

A total of 596 lives were claimed to unregulated, or street-level, drugs in the first three months of the year. That’s compared to the same time period in 2022, when B.C. recorded 599 deaths – the worst year in the province’s history.

“Unregulated drug toxicity continues to be the leading cause of unnatural death in British Columbia, accounting for more deaths than homicides, suicides, motor vehicle incidents, drownings and fire-related deaths combined,” a statement from the Coroners Service said.

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe called the crisis one of “incomprehensible scale,” pointing to April 14, when the province marked the 7th anniversary of its first-ever, and now longest, public-health emergency.

READ MORE: What to know about B.C. decriminalizing possession of drugs for personal use

B.C. set grim records in March for the most drug poisoning calls in one day, the highest 30-day average of overdose calls and the most consecutive days where paramedics attended 100 or more poisonings.

The province is also on pace to set a new record for poisoning calls in a year and match its annual record for the most naloxone doses administered to reverse the effects of opioids.

