Four properties are on evacuation alert amid this week’s rockslide north of Summerland. (YouTube- PolioVitruvius)

Highway 97 rockslide near Summerland causes evacuation alert for 4 properties

Highway 97 has been closed between Summerland and Peachland since Monday, Aug. 28

Four properties have been put on evacuation alert due to the threat of a rockslide on Highway 97 north of Summerland.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said the properties are located in Electoral Area ‘F’ (Greater West Bench, Rural Summerland):

• 429 North Bench Road

• 439 North Bench Road

• 451 North Bench Road

• 455 North Bench Road

Highway 97 has been closed in both directions since Monday afternoon, Aug. 28.

The rockslide is blocking the highway between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park for 1.6 kilometres.

In a statement Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure did not provide a timeline for the road’s potential opening.

A geotechnical assessment was done Tuesday but the outcome of that has not been shared yet.

Those on evacuation alert should be prepared to evacuate their property if deemed necessary, the RDOS announced Wednesday, Aug. 30.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

READ MORE: No timeline yet for opening Highway 97 at the Summerland rock slide

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsPentictonSummerland

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Extreme weather is sending Okanagan migrant farmworkers home early

Just Posted

Lake Koocanusa. Photo submitted.
Kootenay watershed pollution discussions ongoing between Canada, U.S.

The Comox Valley Community Foundation photo.
Experts weigh in on dementia support amid Okanagan wildfire crisis

July was the worst month this year as the East Kootenay region reported six deaths due to the toxic drug supply. (File Photo)
July worst month for toxic drug deaths in the East Kootenay

Kootenay Columbia MP Rob Morrison (left) and Barrie—Innisfil MP John Brassard (right) at the Cranbrook Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 26. Trevor Crawley photo.
Conservative MP talks housing crisis, affordability during tour through Cranbrook