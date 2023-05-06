Jalayla Profili hauls sandbags out of the back of her pickup truck to stack around her family’s home on 12th Street on Friday afternoon. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, 34 properties on the street have been evacuated. (Karen McKinley photo)

34 Grand Forks properties under evacuation order

Evacuation order issued for 12th Street

An evacuation order has been issued for 12th Street in Grand Forks due to rising waters.

The Regional District of the Kootenay Boundary issued the alert at 2 p.m. Saturday (May 6) for 34 properties, and about 72 residents, on the street located in the southwest area of the city.

Those under evactuation are being asked to register at the reception desk of the Jack Goddard Arena starting at 2 p.m. May 6.

A map and addresses of affected properties can be found at here.

