Three wildfires were sparked by lightning east of Lake Country on Monday, Aug. 7. (BC Wildfire Services)

3 lightning-caused wildfires sparked east of Lake Country

West of Keefer Lake wildfire is two hectares in size

Three wildfires were sparked east of the Central Okanagan on B.C. Day.

The largest currently is the West of Keefer Lake wildfire, which is sitting at two hectares. It was discovered on Monday, Aug. 7 at 3:47 p.m. and the suspected cause is lightning. According to BC Wildfire Services, it is still out of control.

Additionally, the other two fires are spot fires, at 0.009 hectares in size. They are located at Home Creek and Bison Lake. Lightning is also the suspected cause of these two blazes.

The Home Creek fire is just north of Graystokes Provincial Park.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKelownaLake CountryOkanaganVernon

