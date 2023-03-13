22 crashes during February in Golden area

RCMP release stats on the month of February

The Golden/Field RCMP detachment during Remembrance Day proceedings in 2019. (Betty Watson)

The Golden-Field RCMP detachment have released its general duty states for the month of February.

185 calls for service.

40 persons offences which includes assault, fraud, uttering threats, mischief, disturbance, breach and extortion.

14 property offences which includes theft, shoplifting, break-and-enter and mischief.

59 traffic related calls.

22 collisions including one with serious injuries and six with severe vehicle damage over 10,000 dollars.

Seven impaired driving investigations, including seven IRPs (four 90-day fails and two three-day warns).

@aadwan02

ali.adwan@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ali.adwan@blackpress.ca

GoldenRCMP