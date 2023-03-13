The Golden/Field RCMP detachment during Remembrance Day proceedings in 2019. (Betty Watson)

The Golden/Field RCMP detachment during Remembrance Day proceedings in 2019. (Betty Watson)

22 crashes during February in Golden area

RCMP release stats on the month of February

The Golden-Field RCMP detachment have released its general duty states for the month of February.

  • 185 calls for service.
  • 40 persons offences which includes assault, fraud, uttering threats, mischief, disturbance, breach and extortion.
  • 14 property offences which includes theft, shoplifting, break-and-enter and mischief.
  • 59 traffic related calls.
  • 22 collisions including one with serious injuries and six with severe vehicle damage over 10,000 dollars.
  • Seven impaired driving investigations, including seven IRPs (four 90-day fails and two three-day warns).

@aadwan02
ali.adwan@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ali.adwan@blackpress.ca

GoldenRCMP

Previous story
From war torn Ukraine to Penticton paper route
Next story
Firefighter falls from roof battling suspected arson at Golden Law Courts

Just Posted

Michelle Durant/ Facebook
Firefighter falls from roof battling suspected arson at Golden Law Courts

The Golden Law Courts as it once was. (Image:Gary Linn)
Looking back to when the Golden Law Courts first opened

Fire at Golden Law Courts. (Michele LaPointe)
Road access limited in Golden due court house blaze

This was the Connector Saturday evening, March 11. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 5, 3 and 1 with up to 25 cm falling and extreme driving conditions. (Facebook)
Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Highway 3 and 1

Pop-up banner image