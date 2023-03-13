22 crashes during February in Golden area

The Golden-Field RCMP detachment have released its general duty states for the month of February.
- 185 calls for service.
- 40 persons offences which includes assault, fraud, uttering threats, mischief, disturbance, breach and extortion.
- 14 property offences which includes theft, shoplifting, break-and-enter and mischief.
- 59 traffic related calls.
- 22 collisions including one with serious injuries and six with severe vehicle damage over 10,000 dollars.
- Seven impaired driving investigations, including seven IRPs (four 90-day fails and two three-day warns).
