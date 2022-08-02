2022 Municipal Election nomination packages available

Municipal election will take place on Oct. 15. (File photo)

Nominations packages are now available for prospective candidates for Town Council, with the 2022 General Local Election quickly approaching.

Packages are available as of Tuesday, Aug. 2 and must be completed and submitted to the Chief Election Officer or designate between Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Friday, Sept. 9.

Individuals seeking to run for Town Council in the 2022 election can now pick up nomination packages at Town Hall (810 9th Ave S) Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or request an electronic package online at golden.ca/election.

Alysha Saville, the Director of Corporate Services & Communications with the Town of Golden, was appointed the Chief Election Officer in early April.

“Serving your community can be a very rewarding experience,” said Saville.

“Town Council makes important decisions that directly affect our daily lives in Golden, so it’s important for prospective candidates to understand what to expect before, during and after an election, and be well informed of the process and requirements.”

Carrie White, who is the Manager of Corporate Services with the Town, is the Deputy Chief Election Officer.

With the CEO presiding, but acting as a team, both positions are ultimately responsible for the administration of the election.

Eligible candidates must be a Canadian citizen, be at least 18 years of age on election day, have lived in British Columbia for at least six months before the nomination date and not be disqualified from being nominated, elected or holding office.

Those interested in learning more about the election are encouraged to visit golden.ca/election.

Residents will be voting for one Mayor and six Councillors to Town Council, three school trustees for School District No. 6 and one referendum question pertaining to the proposed indoor aquatic centre.

Advanced voting will open on Oct. 5, with voting day scheduled for Oct. 15.

Voting will take place at the Golden Civic Centre.

Official results will be declared on Oct. 18.

Nov. 1 will be the inaugural Town Council Meeting.

The Mayor’s remuneration is approximately $29,000 per year and a member of Council’s remuneration is approximately $16,000 per year.

A total budget of $24,150 has been approved for the election.

Election 2022