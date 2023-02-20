2 Vernon organizations recipients of BC Gaming Grants

The grants program distributes $140 million to non-profit organizations across the province

One of the grant recipients, the Air Rescue One Heli Winch Society, is a charity that provides life saving helicopter rescue training. (Air Rescue One).

Through the BC Community Gaming Grants, two Vernon organizations are being supported.

The Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club, along with the Air Rescue One Heli Winch Society are the recipients of the grants that distribute funds from commercial gambling revenues to not-for-profit organizations.

The Rowing Club is receiving $22,500, which will go towards the purchase of new safety boats, motors and rowing shells.

The Air Rescue Society will be getting $200,000 to go towards a purchase of an internal helicopter winch and mandatory certificates to enable the organization to provide a dedicated air resource to the Okanagan.

The province distributes up to $140 million annually to non-profit organizations, through three types of grants.

Community Gaming Grants provide funding to support the delivery of accessible and inclusive programs, while Capital Project Grants disperse money to support the completion of capital projects that provide a benefit to the community.

There is also a Parent Advisory Council and District Parent Advisory Council Grant that provides funding to benefit K-12 students through extracurricular activities.

Both Vernon organizations were a part of the Capital Project Grants, where a total of $5.9 million was given out to 49 organizations.

Elsewhere in the Okanagan, Kelowna’s Mary Irwin Theatre is receiving $45,500 to go towards the retrofitting of lights.

For the full list of recipients, click here.

