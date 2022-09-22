2 Vernon men badly burned in past year: no connection say RCMP

While there have been two incidents of men being burned in Vernon in the last nine months, RCMP say there is no connection.

Police are investigating after a man was found with serious burns in downtown Vernon Sunday afternoon.

This incident follows a Dec. 20, 2021 incident where a man in his 50s was found badly burned at 25th Street and 32nd Avenue. No criminality was found in last year’s incident.

But RCMP have not yet determined the cause of the most recent case.

Police were called to the 2800 block of 35th Street shortly before 2 p.m., Sept. 18, where BC Emergency Health Services and Vernon Fire Rescue Services had responded to assist the man.

The 41-year-old man suffered severe burns to a large portion of his body. He was transported to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

“The cause of the man’s burns and the circumstances leading to his injuries have not yet been determined,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“We are seeking any information from the public that will assist us in furthering our investigation. Anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed the incident, or anything suspicious, is asked to come forward and contact police,” Terleski added.

“We are also asking businesses and residences in the area who have video surveillance to review it and report anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information or footage related to the investigation who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2022-16761.

