A two-vehicle crash has slowed traffic at Glenmore Road and Kane Road in Kelowna Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham - Capital News)

A two-vehicle crash has slowed traffic at Glenmore Road and Kane Road in Kelowna Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham - Capital News)

2 vehicles collide at Kelowna intersection

Police, fire, ambulance and tow trucks are on scene at Glenmore Road and Kane Road

A two-vehicle crash has slowed traffic in Kelowna Saturday afternoon.

The crash took place shortly before 4:30 p.m. at Glenmore Road and Kane Road. One vehicle ended up on the sidewalk over a patch of grass while the other vehicle is blocking the right lane on Glenmore at the intersection.

The fire department, police and ambulance are all at the scene. Tow trucks have also arrived.

It is unknown if the crash resulted in any injuries.

READ MORE: Devastation in Turkey, Syria echoes past earthquakes and offers B.C. lessons

READ MORE: Bed Bath & Beyond Canada to close 54 stores, granted creditor protection

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

car crashDrivingKelownamotor vehicle crash

Previous story
New miniaturized pacemaker a ‘game-changer’ amid testing in Calgary
Next story
Moving portion of Coldstream Creek will cost nearly half a million dollars

Just Posted

Alpine skiers Roxy Coatesworth and Madison Sherriff celebrate skiing their way onto Team with BC with Alpine VP Johnny Crichton. The girls will compete in the 2023 Canada Winter Games to be held from Feb.18 to March 5 in Prince Edward Island. (Contributed)
Golden skiers to compete at Canada Winter Games

Sebastian Gylander won three medals at the Special Olympic B.C. Games in Kamloops. (Dona Gylander/Facebook)
Golden athletes see major success at annual Special Olympic Games in Kamloops

Adam Sherriff and his dog (KHDRA Facebook)
Couragous canines paw-trol the slopes at Kicking Horse Resort

From left to right: Lower Kootenay Band council members Chad Luke, Cherie Luke, Nasukin Jason Louie, and Creston town councillor Denise Dumas get ready for an icy plunge into the Kootenay River on Feb. 3. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Polar Plunge: Lower Kootenay Band takes a dip in icy waters