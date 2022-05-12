A fire started in the Penticton Toyota dealership in the early hours of Wednesday morning. It is currently under investigation. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)

A fire started in the Penticton Toyota dealership in the early hours of Wednesday morning. It is currently under investigation. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)

2 arrested in Penticton after Toyota dealership fire deemed arson

Fire crews say damage to the back of the dealership is ‘extensive’

Two have been arrested after an investigation found that the Toyota dealership fire in Penticton was intentionally set.

RCMP made the arrests on Thursday afternoon, May 12, after a short investigation, according to Supt. Brian Hunter.

“Penticton RCMP General Investigative Section has made quick progress on this investigation and has identified and arrested two persons believed responsible,” he said.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at around 4:35 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, arriving to smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building.

Deputy fire chief Rob Trousdell called the damage to the back of the dealership “extensive.”

Five trucks from Penticton and Summerland responded to the blaze, with two firefighters suffering minor injuries shortly after.

“There is more work to do and more details will be forthcoming at the conclusion of our investigation and subsequent charges,” Hunter added.

“At this time we have nothing to indicate there is a further risk to other businesses or the public.”

VIDEO: Damage to the rear portion of Penticton Toyota is ‘extensive’ after devastating blaze

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsfireOkanaganPentictonRCMP

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
VIDEO: Momma bear and cubs caught rummaging for food in B.C. driveway
Next story
2 arrested in Penticton after Toyota dealership fire deemed arson

Just Posted

An incident from Hwy 95 from May 3, where a truck rolled over after coming around a corner. Golden Fire Chief Mike Pecora said there was no injuries from this incident, but it’s just one of many that have occurred along the stretch of highway since the detours began last year due to extended closures to Highway 1. (Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook photo)
Safety concerns persist in Golden due to Trans-Canada detour

A fossil is shown at the Burgess Shale near Field, B.C. in this August 2012 photo. The Burgess Shale in Yoho National Park was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981. A Quebec resident has been fined $20,000 for taking 45 fossils from three national parks in the Rocky Mountains, including the internationally known fossil site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel
Parks Canada recovers 45 fossils stolen from Burgess Shale, levies $20,000 fine

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: It’s a blimp, it’s a plane, it’s Redondo Beach’s official bird

While the snow pack levels are above normal in much of the province, the Okanagan and Nicola regions remain lower than normal, according to the May 1, 2022 statistics. (B.C. River Forecast Centre)
Snow levels below normal in the Okanagan and Nicola regions