This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Massachusetts has reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who recently had traveled to Canada, and investigators are looking into whether it is connected to recent cases in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Massachusetts has reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who recently had traveled to Canada, and investigators are looking into whether it is connected to recent cases in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)

1st case of monkeypox confirmed in B.C.; risk to public remains low, says BC CDC

This marks the first case of the disease in the province, adding to the 77 confirmed cases across the country

A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Vancouver, the BC Centre for Disease Control confirmed Monday (June 6).

Vancouver Coastal Health is following up on the case, officials said.

This marks the first case of the disease in the province, adding to the 77 confirmed cases across the country, as of June 3.

Monkeypox is a viral disease which includes symptoms such as skin lesions, fever and body aches. It can spread from person to person through contact with sores and multi-touch items like bedding or towels.

More than 700 cases of infection have been found in non-endemic countries since May 2022, with a majority found within Europe.

“Infections caused by a West African clade have also been diagnosed in Canada and the United States,” the BC CDC said. “This clade tends to cause mild disease.”

The risk of monkeypox remains low, according to officials.

People who have been exposed should monitor for symptoms, which can present from five to 21 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, visit a health care professional and limit close contact, including sexual contact with others.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Monkeypox

Previous story
Decriminalization of personal drug possession measures don’t go far enough, says advocate
Next story
LGBTQ2+ community of 1 million in Canada continue to face serious obstacles

Just Posted

The heat wave was challenging for the elderly who are more likely to live alone, have possible difficulties drinking lots of water, are less able to detect their body is overheating, may live in a home that does not offer air conditioning or good cross ventilation, have difficulty accessing cool parts of their house such as the basement and have greater overall health frailty. (Metro Creative photo)
Heat alert: Okanagan woman calls for A/C in seniors’ homes ahead of summer

The Kicking Horse Chamber of Commerce is optimistic about a local economic rebound this year. (File photo)
Kicking Horse County Chamber of Commerce looking forward to future growth

A variety of ducks in Golden Gate Park. ( Evleen Anderson/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Wildlife society opens its doors to be first of its kind in Okanagan

RCMP investigate after a shooting in a residential parking lot on Okanagan Landing Road Friday, June 3. (Contributed)
Man dead after shots fired in Vernon