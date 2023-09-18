The town of Golden (Columbia Valley Photo)

The town of Golden (Columbia Valley Photo)

$180K for social and community economic development services in Golden

olumbia Shuswap Regional District directors voted unanimously to support the contribution

Golden Community Economic Development will receive $180,000 of a total budget request of $244,445 from the Golden and Area A Economic Opportunity Fund to continue providing social and community economic development services in 2023-24.

At the Sept. 14 board meeting in Salmon Arm, Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors voted unanimously to support the contribution of $180,000, which had the concurrence of Area A Rural Golden Director Karen Cathcart.

The Golden CED is considered to be a backbone organization of the community, offering a variety of programs and supporting other organizations and individuals that have ideas for the betterment of the community.

“CED staff can help to convene stakeholders, facilitate meetings, advise on fundraising and grant-writing efforts, help people network in the community and more,” reads the organization’s website.

“CED is a critical part of the service infrastructure of a community,” said Cathcart, noting housing initiatives, child care support opportunities and labour market retention are all part of keeping community businesses solvent and growing communities. “The Golden and area community economic development group is focused on these and many other aspects to help communities thrive.”

At the Aug. 21 council meeting, Town of Golden councillors passed a resolution to explore strategies with the CSRD to meet the full budget request of $244,445.00 for 2023-24.

“Council is fully supportive of Community Economic Development but has lots of work to do to find $64,000 to for full budget request,” said Golden Mayor Ron Oszust.

READ MORE: B.C. announces $156M expansion and upgrade of long-term care facility in Cranbrook

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictGolden

Love The Golden Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Authors Kennedy Stewart and Margot Fedoruk discuss new books
Next story
Former MLA Adam Walker promises to address allegations leading to dismissal

Just Posted

The town of Golden (Columbia Valley Photo)
$180K for social and community economic development services in Golden

The Province has announced the $156 million replacement and upgrade of the Dr. F.W. Green Memorial Home in Cranbrook. The project, which will be conducted in two phases, will include 148 new long-term care beds. Trevor Crawley photo.
B.C. announces $156M expansion and upgrade of long-term care facility in Cranbrook

Dine Around Victoria. AdobeStock
Dine Around Happy Hour comes to B.C. restaurants

The 24 cyclists finally finished up a long, arduous journey to raise funds for children in need across the Okanagan. (Contributed)
Cops for Kids arrive in Kelowna after 10-day journey