$180K for social and community economic development services in Golden

Golden Community Economic Development will receive $180,000 of a total budget request of $244,445 from the Golden and Area A Economic Opportunity Fund to continue providing social and community economic development services in 2023-24.

At the Sept. 14 board meeting in Salmon Arm, Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors voted unanimously to support the contribution of $180,000, which had the concurrence of Area A Rural Golden Director Karen Cathcart.

The Golden CED is considered to be a backbone organization of the community, offering a variety of programs and supporting other organizations and individuals that have ideas for the betterment of the community.

“CED staff can help to convene stakeholders, facilitate meetings, advise on fundraising and grant-writing efforts, help people network in the community and more,” reads the organization’s website.

“CED is a critical part of the service infrastructure of a community,” said Cathcart, noting housing initiatives, child care support opportunities and labour market retention are all part of keeping community businesses solvent and growing communities. “The Golden and area community economic development group is focused on these and many other aspects to help communities thrive.”

At the Aug. 21 council meeting, Town of Golden councillors passed a resolution to explore strategies with the CSRD to meet the full budget request of $244,445.00 for 2023-24.

“Council is fully supportive of Community Economic Development but has lots of work to do to find $64,000 to for full budget request,” said Golden Mayor Ron Oszust.

