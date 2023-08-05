An 18-year-old man was shot and killed by police in the early hours of Saturday (Aug. 5), and B.C.’s independent police watchdog is now investigating. (File Photo)

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed by police in the early hours of Saturday (Aug. 5), and B.C.’s independent police watchdog is now investigating. (File Photo)

18-year-old shot and killed by police near Vancouver playground

Police watchdog now investigating; no other victims reported

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed by police in the early hours of Saturday (Aug. 5), and B.C.’s independent police watchdog is now investigating.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in after an 18-year-old was shot by Vancouver Police officers. He was taken to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Vancouver Police said in an emailed release that officers responded to 911 calls for the sounds of gunshots around the playground at Clinton Park, near Grant and Penticton streets in East Vancouver.

VPD said that when officers arrived at the park, they encountered a man with a firearm.

“Shots were fired, and the suspect was shot by police.”

The release does not specify who fired first.

VPD said no police officers were injured, and there were no victims related to the initial 911 call have been located.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of police in B.C. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Sachin Latti departs from Revelstoke on his ‘Run to Remember’ to Victoria
Next story
Alberta girl, 14, killed in jet-ski crash on B.C. lake

Just Posted

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

The red areas on the map from Aug. 3 show Drought Level 4 conditions, while the dark red areas show Drought Level 5. (Government of BC)
Drought conditions intensify in British Columbia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire make their way to a government plane as they depart the airport, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
EDITORIAL: Prime minister’s marital status should not matter

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok at the Legislature. Bulletin file
MLA Minute: Be vigilant and act now, prepare for wildfires