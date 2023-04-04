16 Summerland awards presented for business and community excellence

It was a time to celebrate community achievement at the 83rd annual Summerland Business and Community Excellence Awards on Saturday evening, April 1.
A total of 16 awards were presented, with 12 business awards, three community awards and the Mayor’s Award of Excellence presented. The awards were presented before a full house at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland.
Luke Johnson, president of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce, said the awards this year had around 60 nominations and showed a range of accomplishments.
The following are the awards presented:
•Hospitality and Tourism Excellence : Dirty Laundry Vineyard
•Accredited Professional Services Excellence: Yvonne Whiting Notary Public
•Environment and Sustainability Excellence: Hunters Hill Holdings Ltd.
•Customer Service Excellence: OK Tire Summerland
•Equality, Diversity and Inclusion: Maple Roch Pure Canadian Maple Syrup
•Agriculture and Agri-Business Excellence: LocalMotive Organic Delivery
•Arts and Culture Award: Petra Höller, Summerland Museum and Archives
•Youth Leadership Award: Scarlett Bloom
•Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Jonah Cadieux-Johnson
•Retailer of the Year: Summerland Timber Mart
•Non-Profit Organization of the Year: South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services
•Citizen of the Year: Linda Van Alphen
•New Business of the Year: Millionaires’ Row Cider Co.
•Businessperson of the Year: Colin Powell, IGA Summerland
•Mayor’s Award of Excellence: Summerland auxiliary firefighters
•Business of the Year: Zias Stonehouse Restaurant
