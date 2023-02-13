14 vehicles with tires slashed in Golden

Police are looking to speak with three young men

An investigation is underway after 14 vehicles had tires slashed while parked at the Glen Charlotte Manor.

The incident happened sometime during the night on Friday, Feb. 10.

Residents of the manor, located at 512 8th Ave S in Golden, called police about 8 a.m. after waking up to discover their vehicle’s tires had been slashed.

All the residents were alerted, and in total, puncture marks were observed on 14 vehicles.

According to Const. Kat Robinson, every vehicle in the parking lot facing the river was affected, leading police to believe this was not a targeted incident, but rather a senseless act of vandalism committed by people walking past on the river path.

There is video surveillance that shows three young men walking through the parking lot at 2 a.m., slashing tires and talking to each other.

“In Canada, mischief related to property under $5,000 is punishable by a prison term of up to two years,” said Cont. Robinson. “This is a serious matter. This is not something a normal person does for fun on a Friday night.”

If you know who is responsible for this act of vandalism, please contact the Golden-Field RCMP detachment at 250-344-2221, or report a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: Okanagan First Nations used to conjure up love medicines

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCrimeGoldenRCMP