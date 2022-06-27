1 youth deceased in motor vehicle incident near Golden

RCMP have confirmed that one 16-year-old is dead following a grad party in Parson

Golden RCMP have confirmed that one 16-year-old has died in a motor vehicle incident in Parson, early in the morning on Saturday, June 25.

The incident occurred following a grad party, at approximately 3:30 a.m.

“All loss of life is tragic, but it is exponentially so when it involves the death of a young person” says Cst. Kat Robinson, Media Relations Officer with the Golden-Field RCMP.

“The Golden RCMP asks the community to please come together and support one-another in this impossibly difficult time.”

RCMP are still investigating, in partnership with the BC Coroner’s Service. No further updates will be provided as the event is still under investigation.

RCMP are also reminding the community to seek out support if you need it.

The following services are available here in Golden:

The BC Crisis line, 1-800-784-2433 (24hrs/day, 7 days/week)

Kids Help Phone, provides anyone under 20 with professional counselling or advice, 1-800-668-6868 (24hrs/day, 7 days/week)

Community Based Counselling and Support Services at the Golden Family Centre, 250-344-2000 (Monday – Friday)

Police Based Victim Services, 250-344-3920 (24hrs/day, 7 days/week)

Local RCMP Detachment, 250-344-2221 (non-emergency calls)

Call 911 in case of an emergency (24hrs/day, 7 days/week

Golden Secondary School will be open this morning (June 27) for anyone looking for support and counselling. The Golden Family Center is also available for support and counselling from 9-12pm this morning. Please call and schedule a time.

Reminder, the Golden Family Center provides free drop-in counselling services available every Wednesday.

