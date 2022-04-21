$1.68M in trail improvements coming to Giant’s Head Mountain in Summerland

Giant’s Head Mountain, a dormant volcano, is very popular for hiking and biking

The municipality of Summerland has received federal and provincial funding for the next two phases of the Giant’s Head Mountain Trails Redevelopment project. (Photo by Jack Liu)

The next phases of a trails redevelopment project in Giant’s Head Mountain Park has received funding through the Investing in Infrastructure Canada Program.

The Giant’s Head Mountain Trails Redevelopment project is one of 57 across the province to receive funding through this program.

Under the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure stream, the municipality of Summerland will receive $673,113 from the federal government and $560,871 from the provincial government.

READ ALSO: Funding approved to improve trails in Summerland

READ ALSO: Uphill race in Summerland resumes as scaled-down event

The municipality of Summerland will contribute 26.7 per cent of the costs, or $448,798 of the $1,682,782 project. The funding is for phases three and four of the trails project. The federal and provincial governments provided $1,233,984 for the Giant’s Head Mountain Trails Project through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Community, Culture, and Recreation Program.

The municipality is working on finalizing the grant requirements related to consultation obligations with Indigenous peoples prior to initiating the project.

Giant’s Head Mountain Park is an 87-hectare park with historical, ecological and recreational importance in Summerland. In 2018, the municipality, in consultation with the community, completed a Trails Redevelopment Plan which balances recreation opportunities and natural conservation.

“Giant’s Head Mountain, located in the heart of Summerland, is a popular attraction for residents and visitors for sightseeing, hiking and recreational biking,” said Mayor Toni Boot. “Investing in protecting the mountain’s environmental values, highlighting the cultural history, and providing access to healthy recreational opportunities aligns with council’s strategic priorities.”

In 2020, the first two phases were completed. This work included an environmental management plan, upgrading 5.4 kilometres of trails, building 2.3 kilometres of new trail, trail decommissioning for environmental protection and erosion control, new safety guard rails, park entrance improvements, road pull outs, refurbishing viewing tubes and signage.

The first project phases totalled $800,000 and were funded through the generous donations of the Rotary Club of Summerland, the provincial Rural Dividend Fund and the Canada Community Building Fund (formally the Federal Gas Tax Fund.)

Work under the next two phases will include upper circulation road upgrades and connecting pedestrian trails, upper parking lot washroom upgrades, construction of the upper section of the Giants Head Grind trail to the top of mountain, remedial planting and invasive weed management, trail erosion control measures, First Nations consultation and indigenous interpretive signage, brush removal and fire hazard remediation work, park road improvements and a new park entrance washroom.

“The trail upgrades to Giant’s Head Mountain Park are great news for Summerland and all British Columbians,” said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Our government is proud to make investments in outdoor infrastructure that balance recreational opportunities and ecological conservation.”

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

parksRecreationSummerland