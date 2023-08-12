Shelly Gautier of Canada competes in the women’s T1-class road race cycling event during the Para Pan Am Games in Toronto on Saturday, August 8, 2015. Canadian para-cyclists Nathan Clement and Shelley Gautier secured their second medals at the world cycling championships on Friday (Aug. 11, 2023), clinching third-place finishes in their respective T1 road race events. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Shelly Gautier of Canada competes in the women’s T1-class road race cycling event during the Para Pan Am Games in Toronto on Saturday, August 8, 2015. Canadian para-cyclists Nathan Clement and Shelley Gautier secured their second medals at the world cycling championships on Friday (Aug. 11, 2023), clinching third-place finishes in their respective T1 road race events. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian para cyclists Clement, Gautier win road race bronze at cycling worlds

Nathan Clement, from West Vancouver, B.C., finished the 31.2-kilometre race in 7 minutes 58 seconds

Canadian para-cyclists Nathan Clement and Shelley Gautier secured their second medals at the world cycling championships on Friday (Aug. 11), clinching third-place finishes in their respective T1 road race events.

Clement, from West Vancouver, B.C., finished the 31.2-kilometre race in seven minutes 58 seconds behind Rongfei Lu of China, who won in a time of 56 minutes 30 seconds.

Chen Jianxin of China was second, 14 seconds ahead of Clement.

Gautier, from Niagara Falls, Ont., finished 12:59 behind winner Pavlina Vejvodova of Czechia (one hour 15 minutes 30 seconds).

Eltje Malzbender of Australia took silver.

Clement won gold in the men’s T1 time trial earlier this week, while Gautier took bronze in the women’s race.

The T1 classification is one of two tricycle classes for athletes with impairments that affect their balance and co-ordination.

Clement is in his second season as a cyclist after starting his athletic career as a para swimmer.

The Canadian Press

