Oliver RCMP are looking for witnesses to potential gunshots on Sept. 23. (Black Press file)

RCMP investigating shots fired in Oliver

No evidence of gunshots has been found so far

The Oliver RCMP are investigating reports of gunfire on Saturday night.

The investigation has so far not turned up any evidence to back up the reports of gunshots and there were no reported injuries.

Officers were called to the area of McKinney Road and Spillyway Road at around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, for reports of multiple shots being heard.

Officers attended and spoke with witnesses who said they heard what sounded like several gunshots, however, there was no evidence at the scene to substantiate it.

The RCMP are canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information. The investigation remains open.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.

