Wildfire east of Revelstoke prompts area restriction near Akolkolex FSR

The wildfire 24 km east of Revelstoke has been burning since Aug. 12

The BC Wildfire Service has implemented an area restriction for the vicinity of a wildfire east of Revelstoke that has been burning for nearly a week.

The wildfire which prompted the area restriction is located at the Akolkolex forest service road (FSR), approximately 24 km east of Revelstoke. The blaze has been burning since Aug. 12, is in the ‘out of control’ stage, is estimated to be approximately 106 hectares in size, and the BC Wildfire Service suspects the fire is human-caused.

BC Wildfire Service said it has reinforced the service road to act as a control line for the blaze. Terrain and the extreme slope are making access to the fire difficult, but the blaze is burning well within the area and doesn’t threaten any structures.

The BC Wildfire Service is flying a helicopter over the area daily to check the status of the fire.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, this area restriction reflects the continued need to protect the public in areas where ongoing fire suppression activities are taking place.

The restriction will remain in effect until Oct. 15, unless rescinded by the provincial entity before that date.

The restricted area begins at the crossing Akolkolex FSR and Standfast Creek, following northwest up Standfast Creek to the top of the creek and height of land, following directly east along the height of land, continuing down the ridge to Akolkolex River, then directly south along Akolkolex River back to point of commencement.

A map of the restricted area. (BC Wildfire Service)

Travel on the Akolkolex FSR is not permitted while the restriction is in effect.

There are currently 47 fires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre, the most of any fire centre in the province.

Thread: The #BCWildfire Service has implemented an area restriction for the vicinity of the #Akolkolexwildfire (N41303) which is located approximately 24 kilometres east of #Revelstoke, B.C. – @BCGovFireInfo https://t.co/7b7Hlgat2W — BC Wildfire Weekly – Now + #COVID19 & #Ukraine (@BCWildfireWkly) August 18, 2022

READ MORE: Parks Canada prepared to ignite prescribed fire near Revelstoke

READ MORE: Heat warning extended to North Okanagan

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresRevelstoke