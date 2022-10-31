VIDEO: West Kootenay man arrested following break-in at Revelstoke dealership

The break-in occured in the early morning on Oct. 27, customer truck was stolen

A still image from the security cameras at Jacobson Ford showing the suspect who stole the vehicle. (Contributed by Dan Berg)

A West Kootenay man linked to a break-and-enter at Jacobson Ford in Revelstoke last week has been arrested in Alberta.

The break-in occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 27, between 2:30 and 3 a.m. The suspect sawed a hole into the bay door at Jacobson Ford on Victoria Rd. to force entry into the building.

The man then reportedly stole the keys to a customer’s vehicle, a 2019 Ford F350 Platinum, and escaped with the vehicle after tripping the store-front alarms.

Members of the Revelstoke RCMP were called to the scene.

On Oct 28, the stolen vehicle was recovered in Medicine Hat, Alta., by the Medicine Hat Police Services at the request of the Revelstoke RCMP.

The man in possession of the stolen vehicle, believed to be from the West Kootenays according to the RCMP, was arrested for possession of stolen property over $10,000.

The investigation is ongoing as the Revelstoke RCMP attempt to link the subject in custody to the original break-in and theft of the Revelstoke dealership. If the public has information to assist with this ongoing investigation, they are urged to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at (250) 837-5255.

