A thunderstorm lit up the sky over Revelstoke on Sept. 7, 2019. (Submitted by Nick St-Germain)

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for West Columbia and Okanagan

Wind gusts, hail and heavy rain in forecast for Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Revelstoke

Residents are being warned of the potential for a severe thunderstorm that could hit the West Columbia region this afternoon (Aug. 11).

According to Environment Canada, conditions suggest a thunderstorm could develop that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The government agency warns residents that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year, and that hail and wind gusts can damage property and cause injury.

In addition, lightning has been the main cause of wildfires in the region over the past two weeks. Lightning storms on July 29, Aug. 1 and Aug. 4 started five fires in the Glacier and Mount Revelstoke national parks.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

