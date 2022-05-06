Semi-truck in swamp following vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The vehicle incident occured at approximately 4:45 a.m. on May 5

A semi-truck will be removed from a swamp near Revelstoke following a vehicle incident yesterday morning.

At 4:45 a.m. on May 5 a westbound semi-trailer truck went off the road near The Enchanted Forest on Highway 1, 35 km west of Revelstoke.

According to the Revelstoke RCMP, when police arrived on the scene the occupants of the truck could not be located. Later, authorities learned that the driver and one passenger had been picked up and driven to Sicamous by a passing motorist.

The two occupants sustained no injuries in the incident.

Due to the current location of the truck and trailer the Ministry of Environment is now engaged in the incident.

The company the truck belongs to, Gold Freight, is arranging the removal of the vehicle according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

A Gold Freight semi-truck careened into a swamp on Highway 1 near Revelstoke on May 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook)

