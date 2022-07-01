PHOTOS: Celebrating Canada Day in Revelstoke

Smiling faces and a sea of red filled the downtown core as Revelstokians came out in droves to celebrate Canada Day.
The day began with the Legion Pancake Breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by bike decorating for Revelstoke’s young riders at Grizzly Plaza.
At 1 p.m., people lined the streets of downtown to take in the Canada Day parade, highlighted by vintage rides, creative floats, and appearances form the city’s most influential figures.
The crowd then made their way to Queen Elizabeth Park for the flag raising ceremony. MLA Doug Clovechok, Mayor Gary Sulz, and Museum and Archives Curator Cathy English addressed the crowd. Plenty of food, live music, and games followed.
READ MORE: No fireworks but lots of fun for Canada Day celebrations in Vernon, Armstrong
READ MORE: Canadian values go beyond flag-waving
@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.