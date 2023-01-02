Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

No detour will be available

Avalanche control work will close Highway 1 west of Revelstoke this afternoon (Jan. 2).

Work planned between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate for approximately 16 km will close the highway from 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

No detour will be available.

An avalanche warning is in effect for backcountry areas across B.C.’s Interior, effective until Monday (Jan. 2). The warning covers most of the province’s Columbia Mountains, Glacier and Mount Revelstoke National Parks and the Northern Rockies and also extends from the southern boundaries of the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy, Kokanee and Valhalla Provincial Parks and Williston Lake north of Pine Pass and Mackenize.

READ MORE: Interior Health region’s first baby born in Cranbrook

READ MORE: 2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Previous story
First baby in Kelowna this year is a girl
Next story
Convoy organizer says plans to stage a 2023 protest in Winnipeg are off

Just Posted

Autumn Lott at Gilman’s point, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania. At seven years old, she’s the youngest Canadian to have ever summitted the infamous peak. (Francesca Lott photo)
Good news stories from 2022 to reflect on in 2023

Downtown Plaza Revitalization project, conceptual designs
Golden’s mayor reflects on 2022

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Area A director Karen Cathcart.
Golden’s aquatic centre is largest project in regional district, Cathcart says

Sea Otters in love. (Contributed)
Top 10 fun facts of the year