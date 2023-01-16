Winter Wine Festival coming to the Okanagan this January

Grand event ‘Sensation’ at Penticton Convention Centre and Winterfest at Wine Village in Oliver

There’s a cure to these winter blues and it’s coming this month to the South Okanagan and Vernon.

The Okanagan Wine Festivals is bringing in its inaugural Okanagan Winter Wine Festival taking place Jan. 22, 27 and 28.

The winter festival kicks off at Predator Ridge in Vernon for Winter Sips, wines and food inspired by the Burgundy region of France on Jan. 22. This event is followed by the grand finale, Sensation, on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Toted as an evening for the senses, explore complementary and contrasting pairings. A sneak peak at some of the featured wineries at Sensation includes Hillside, Upper Bench, Time, Road 13, Wild Goose and Gehringer to name just a few of the award-winning South Okanagan wineries.

In addition to incredible wine and culinary pairings, guests will be treated to entertainment that tease the sense of touch, smell, sight and hearing.

The next day is Winterfest at the Village at Oliver’s Wine District Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get your Passport which provides six curated wine and beverage experiences (vouchers). Ten tasting rooms within the village are participating in Winterfest. Each voucher will provide an exclusive experience, from barrel room samples to food and wine pairings. Each passport is $60.

READ MORE: Penticton’s TIME Wine sisters chosen as Most Inspiring People of 2021

“The launch of the Okanagan Winter Wine Festival is long overdue. The Okanagan Valley’s wine industry is positioned to help build shoulder season visitation alongside our partner stakeholders. The time is right, and the Okanagan Wine Festival is committed to a festival re-imagined” says OWF general manager Kimberly Hundertmark.

Winter Sips is happening Sunday, Jan. 22 at Predator Ridge from 1 to 4 p.m.

Winter Sips will feature 10 Okanagan wineries alongside an incredible culinary showcase from Range Lounge & Grill.

To find out more or to buy tickets go to the winefestivals.com.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.