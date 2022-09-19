‘Wild Goat Surf’ filming in downtown Penticton

The full length film shot exclusively in Penticton will premier on Crave TV in November 2023

Filming of the movie “Wild Goat Surf” will have a big presence in downtown Penticton over the next few days as the production wraps up a month of production in Peach City.

Film crews will be in downtown Penticton on Monday, Sept. 19, to film “Wild Goat Surf” in the 400 block of Main Street area.

Parking will still be available, but will be limited due to the increased vehicle presence. Consider giving yourself a bit more time when attending appointments downtown. Pedestrians may be asked to wait briefly while filming is in progress.

Filming will also take place on Tuesday, Sept. 20, near The Peach. The area will still be able to be used by the public, however you may be asked to briefly wait during filming.

Wild Goat Surf will be also taking over the upstairs of the Barley Mill Brew Pub Sept. 20.

Wild Goat Surf is a full length movie being filmed exclusively in Penticton and will premier on Crave TV in November 2023.

When the movie does come out, Barley Mill promises to host an epic viewing party.

Wild Goat Surf is produced by Raging River Films and Studio 104 Entertainment. The director Caitlyn Sponheimer spent her childhood summers in Penticton and decided this would be the perfect basis for the film.

Set in a rundown Okanagan Valley RV park during the summer of 2003, Goat, a surfing-obsessed, 12-year-old prodigal skater girl, navigates the unbridled, unstructured, summer days of youth, dreaming about becoming a surfer like her deceased father…all the while living 700 kilometres from the ocean.

Filming also took place at Skaha Lake Beach and around South Beach Gardens campground

The production began filming Aug. 22 and will wrap up Sept. 21.

