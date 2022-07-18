Volunteers wanted for Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Perks include festival pass, access to after party with Five Alarm Funk

Volunteer George Johnston and Luke Heart dance together to the rhythm of Amadou Fall Trio at the Boogie Bar’N Stage on the Salmon Arm fairgrounds during the 2015 ROOTSandBLUES Festival. (File photo)

Volunteers are wanted for the upcoming Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival.

Holly Kelter invites those interested in contributing to the festival, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, to submit an application.

“Planning for this year’s festival is in full swing, and we need your help to create a successful return to live music,” said Kelter, volunteer coordinator, in a media release. “Each volunteer is an integral part of ROOTSandBLUES and, frankly, this festival would not be feasible without those giving their time each year.”

For their hard work to make ROOTSandBLUES a reality, all festival volunteers receive a festival pass, a one-of-a-kind volunteer shirt, meal vouchers, access to the volunteer lounge, a parking pass and access to the volunteer after-party with Five Alarm Funk.

For more information or to apply to volunteer at the 30th annual ROOTSandBLUES Festival, visit rootsandblues.ca.

Read more: 30 years of ROOTSandBLUES: Volunteer reflects on festival’s humble beginnings

Read more: 30 years of ROOTSandBLUES: Festival goes outdoors for 2001

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Roots and Blues FestivalSalmon Arm