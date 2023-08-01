Vancouver’s Coco Jafro comes to Golden

The free concert takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Keith King Park

This Wednesday, Aug. 2, Golden Kicks welcomes Vancouver’s Coco Jafro with Golden’s own merry pranksters The A-Muse Troupe taking the stage at halftime.

Vancouver’s Coco Jafro performs a uniquely intoxicating blend of jazz, reggae, funk, Latin, soul, and world beat whose dynamic, dance-happy vibe drives audiences wild. See you there!

For more than a decade Coco Jafro has been defining and refining a uniquely intoxicating blend of jazz, reggae, funk, Latin, soul, and world beat into a dance-happy vibe that drives audiences wild.

Fronted by powerhouse vocalist Karina Morin, this remarkable septet is the master of many beats, unfailingly delivering a dynamic sound overflowing with passion, power, and positivity.

With their in-the-pocket grooves and global perspective, Coco Jafro has been getting lots of festival bookings, while their numerous recordings are often heard on the CBC.

“Eclectic and hard-hitting – think Santana gigging with Fela Kuti, garnished with hints of Sade – even the whole Dap Tone thing,” gushed a reviewer from SoulandJazzandFunk.com.

Don’t miss this hard-hitting force to be reckoned with, unifying the masses with their electrified, funky global rhythms in the free concert that takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Keith King Park.

READ MORE: Experience a ‘Brush with Nature’ at the Golden Art Gallery

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GoldenLive music