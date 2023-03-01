Two Victoria women promising to manipulate their way through new Big Brother season

Global has announced a new crop of houseguests for season 11 of “Big Brother Canada” hosted by Arisa Cox.

This season will introduce a special whodunit edition of the reality competition show that will test and challenge houseguests until the season’s mystery is solved.

The new lineup of 16 players include a yoga instructor mom of four from Calgary, Alta, a father and fisherman from Paradise, Nfld., and a 911 operator from Victoria, B.C.

That 911 operator is Kuzie Mujakachi, who producers describe as a master manipulator.

“She knows how to read a room and will align herself with the strongest players in the house. Her social game will influence the vote to her liking and she has no problem twisting the truth to suit her best.”

The other B.C. resident in the house is also from Victoria: Shanaya Carter, 27 — a bartender.

“Shanaya will use her witty humour and no-holds-barred attitude as a distraction to manipulate the houseguests from the sidelines,” the promo material states. “Being vulnerable and authentic will win everyone over in no time and carry her to the end.”

Two superfans are also in the mix, hoping to use their knowledge of the game to win the $100,000 grand prize.

The latest roster of houseguests in the Big Brother Canada Manor can be seen on Global and StackTV starting March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Here’s the list and brief bios of the other competitors:

Amal Bashir, 28 — A superfan from Toronto..

Anika Mysha, 28 — An investment advisor from Saskatoon.

Claudia Campbell, 25 — A marketing co-ordinator from Kensington, P.E.I.

Daniel Clarke, 33 — A graphic designer and superfan from Toronto.

Dan Szabo, 28 — A DJ from Niagara Falls, Ont.

Hope Agbolosoo, 23 — A skills coach from Milton, Ont.

Jonathan Leonard, 33 — A fisherman from Paradise, Nfld.

John Michael Sosa, 28 — A project manager from Bradford, Ont.

Roberto Lopez, 30 — A gym manager from Toronto.

Renee Mior, 24 — A law student from Vaughan, Ont.

Santina Carlson, 29 — A aesthetician from Edmonton.

Terrell “Ty” McDonald, 28 — A personal trainer from Toronto.

Vanessa MacTavish, 42 — A yoga instructor from Calgary.

Zach Neilson, 34 — A startup exec from Ottawa.

—Noel Ransome, The Canadian Press

