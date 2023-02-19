Mini silky fainting goats Miata and Lexus strolling through town in Summerland with their dad Greg. (Home Hardware Summerland Facebook)

Mini silky fainting goats Miata and Lexus strolling through town in Summerland with their dad Greg. (Home Hardware Summerland Facebook)

Summerland pet goats delight as they stroll through town

The mini silky fainting goats have been spotted at coffee shops even through the drive-thru

Residents and visitors to Summerland got a treat when local Greg Krauter decided to take his two mini-fainting goats, Miata and Lexus, for a stroll around town this weekend.

The Summerland Home Hardware posted a picture of the pair on Facebook when they visited the Main Street store. Another person posted a picture of Krauter and his goats visiting the nearby Beanery cafe.

Someone else said they got a kick out of seeing the goats at the local Tim Hortons.

The goats bring a smile to everyone’s face which is why Krauter said he takes them out so much.

They’ve been seen strolling downtown Penticton and even Kelowna.

Neither of the animals wear collars or leashes but appear very well trained.

Krauter got his mini-fainting goats from GottaGoat near Penticton which raises and sells silky mini fainting goats. The goats actually do faint or fall over, hence how they got their name.

According to GottaGoat’s website, they chose miniature Silky Fainting Goats because they are beautiful, friendly and make wonderful pets. They are gentle around children who come to visit the farm. GottaGoat offers tours and at times even goat yoga.

Check out this adorable video GottaGoat just posted on Instagram of one of their mini goats gently climbing on top a little boy.

Photos: Pet goats stroll downtown Penticton

AnimalsSummerland

 

Mini silky fainting goats Miata and Lexus strolling through town in Summerland with their dad Greg. (Home Hardware Summerland Facebook)

Previous story
New this week: Hanks, Lambert, ‘Bruiser’ and ‘Snowfall’
Next story
U.K. comedian adds stop in Kelowna for upcoming Canadian tour

Just Posted

Teck’s Elkview Operations is one of four steelmaking coal locations in the Elk Valley. (Teck website)
Teck Resources to split company and spin off steelmaking coal business

East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo
Kootenay East Regional Hospital District approves 2023 budget

The Scotch Creek Transfer Station includes one of nine rural recycling depots within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District that could be financially impacted by changes proposed by RecycleBC. (CSRD image)
Cost of operating 9 recycling depots may fall directly on Columbia-Shuswap taxpayers

National Heritage Week takes place Feb. 20-26, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Kelowna not always the hub: National Heritage Week starts tomorrow