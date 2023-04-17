Spring events for Kicking Horse Culture

Check out what’s new in Golden for entertainment

Since 1970, Golden and District Arts Council has presented great entertainment via Kicking Horse Culture.

Spring offerings continue with a Live Kicks performance by one Canada’smost exciting classical duos Thursday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Golden Civic Centre.

With a compelling combination of virtuosity, sensitivity, and passion, violinist Amy and pianist Meagan bring a notable spirit of youthful innovation to the realm of chamber music.

Amy and Meagan share an intense passion for innovative programming and fearless music-making. Praised for their energy, sensitivity, and musical maturity, they were awarded the first ever “Pan-Canadian Partnership” recital tour of 50 different Canadian cities in 13 provinces and territories.

“Their collaborative musicianship combined with their very accessible, yet audacious repertoire made an immediate impression,” said Jeunesses Musicales Canada executive director Daniele LeBlanc.

Although this dynamic duo began their partnership in 2011, they have also maintained impressive individual careers. Amy is a founding member and manager of the Prairie-based Horizon String Quartet, as well as an assistant professor in the Department of Music at York University. She also works with performers and composers literally around the world.

Meagan is similarly much-desired as a musical collaborator, having worked with the likes of Andrew Wan, concertmaster of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, and renowned cellist Matt Haimovitz. Meagan has also appeared as a soloist with numerous orchestras, and both women have won a shelf-load of awards.

Get your tickets in person at the Art Gallery of Golden (AGOG), or call 250-344-6186 to purchase with your card.

Huu Bac Quintet

The 22/23 Live Kicks season comes to a dramatic close on Wednesday, May 3 with the fabulous exotic musical flavours of the Huu Bar Quartet.

Group founder Huu Bac Quach was born in Vietnam from parents of Vietnamese and Chinese descent. He moved to Montreal at age two, and soon started his musical journey with jazz guitar. Huu Bac then mastered a variety of Asian and South American instruments such as the Chinese fiddle and Andean bamboo flute, and the east-meets-west-meets-south soundscapes he was creating led this multi-instrumentalist to several collaborations with Cirque du Soleil and Robert Lepage.

With his all star band of Quebecois musicians, Huu Bac makes music that is gorgeous and exotic, intense and immersive.

Get your tickets in person at the Art Gallery of Golden (AGOG), or call 250-344-6186 to purchase with your card.

Art Gallery

Don’t miss Alana Jung’s exhibition, a visual interpretation of ecology that runs until April 29. Rather than a scientific perspective, this is a study of living things and their relationship to their environment through the observation and expression of light, form, colour and feeling.

Located at 516 9th Ave. North, next to CIBC, the art gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on stat holidays, summer Sundays, and Sundays in December. Call 250-344-6186.

