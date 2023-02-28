Spielberg’s film Fabelmans premiers in Golden

Kicking Horse Culture’s Film Klicks presents the Fabelmans, a deeply personal portrait of 20th Century American childhood. Steven Spielberg’s film is a coming-of-age story about a young man’s discovery of a shattering family secret and an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about each other and ourselves.

The film’s ensemble cast includes four-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle, Oscar nominee Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten and Academy Award nominee Judd Hirsch.

Inspired by Spielberg’s own childhood, The Fabelmans is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner, who has earned Oscar nominations for his screenplays for Spielberg’s Lincoln and Munich.

Film Kicks advance tickets are on sale at AGOG (Art Gallery of Golden) or call 250-344-6186 to buy with your card. Adult Members $10, Non-Members $12, Students $5. Tickets will be available at the door — if not sold out.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golden