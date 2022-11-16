Ski film shot in Golden premieres next month

With ski season right just days away, it’s time to get geared up in anticipation of hitting the slopes, with some blue bird scenes from around the Golden area.

Kicking Horse Ski Patrol will host an event under the Patrol not for Profit, The Brosis Fund at the Whitetooth Brewery on Dec. 10.

The event will be the Golden premiere of the movie Anywhere From Here, a ski film that explores this world of opportunities through the eyes of a 12-year-old freestyler.

Filmed by Matchstick Productions 2022, the movie tells the story with the 12-year-old’s voice, the audience hears the skiing aspirations of the boy, a kid who just wants to play and doesn’t have to ponder “real life” quite yet.

The core of this film is packed with a cast of skiers shredding across the globe, including Sam Kuch, Tonje Kvivik, Eric Hjorleifson, Markus Eder, Logan Pehota and Caite Zeliff.

The film was shot in several B.C. locations such as Nootka Lodge, Golden Alpine Holidays, Pemberton and Stellar Heli-Skiing.

Whitetooth Brewery is located at 623 8th Ave. North. For tickets go to, https://matchstickpro.com/events/golden-bc/.

Money raised from the event will go to the Kicking Horse Ski Patrol fund and used to help patrollers in times of need or put back into the community through sponsorships or courses.

READ MORE: Boo, Golden’s big boy bear hits the scale before he hits the pillow

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GoldenMoviesSkiing and Snowboarding