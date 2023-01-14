Penticton’s Peach City Beach Cruise returned after two-year hiatus in 2022 to entertain car lovers across the province. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Penticton’s Peach City Beach Cruise returned after two-year hiatus in 2022 to entertain car lovers across the province. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Registration opens for Western Canada’s premier car show in Penticton

The show returns to Lakeshore Drive and Rotary Park on June 23

Western Canada’s premier car show is returning to Penticton this summer and those hoping to be part of all the action can throw their names in the hat now.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, registration is open for the Peach City Beach Cruise.

In 2022, the event returned after a multi-year hiatus to Lakeshore Drive and Rotary Park by welcoming a total of 737 cars from owners across North America.

Wayne Wood, the president of Peach City Beach Cruise, told the Western News that this year’s show will be in the same place as last year — Penticton’s Lakeshore Drive area.

“Directors are very pleased an agreement could be reached with the city,” Wood said.

In September 2022, organizers confirmed the show would be returning from June 23 to 25. They also added, though, that the event had lost five out of its 16 directors over the past year.

Hundreds of cars and thousands of people touched down in Penticton for the event last summer, with more than 40 vendors and live music featured at Gyro Park.

People can register for this June’s event at peachcitybeachcruise.ca

Wood later added on Saturday morning that registration is already “going well.”

READ MORE: Peach City Beach Cruise planning Penticton car show in 2023

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Car ShowsEntertainmentPenticton

Previous story
Robbie Bachman, co-founder and drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Just Posted

District of Sicamous council is sending a letter to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to emphasize the need to prioritize and expedite the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project due to safety hazards in its current state. (District of Sicamous photo)
Local governments petition province to prioritize Highway 1 bridge replacement at Sicamous

From Nelson to Valemount, the risk of avalanche is high. (File photo)
High risk of avalanche around Revelstoke due to recent weather conditions

Eight year old Abel Walker. (submitted photo)
War Amps rolls out its 2023 key tag mailing list to Golden and other areas

Highway 1 will close today (Jan. 13) from 2–4 p.m.
UPDATE: Highway 1 is reopened west of Revelstoke